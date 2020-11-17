87-Year-Old Sen. Chuck Grassley to Quarantine After COVID Exposure
ILL ON THE HILL
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said Tuesday that he’d been exposed to COVID-19 and will be quarantining. Grassley, 87, said in a statement that he was “feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms.” First elected in 1980, Grassley serves as the Senate’s president pro tempore—the longest-serving member of the majority party—making him third in line for the presidency. He is also chair of the Senate Finance Committee. His quarantine will mean Grassley will miss his first Senate votes in 27 years, the longest current streak of any senator, according to The Washington Post’s Paul Kane.
Grassley is the second Republican senator this week to enter quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said he would begin quarantine on Saturday. The absences could jeopardize the nomination of Judy Shelton, President Trump’s nominee to the Federal Reserve, given that three Republican senators have already come out against it.