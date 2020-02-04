This Has to Be the Last Iowa Shitshow

There’s a huge silver lining here as far as I’m concerned, which is goodbye, Iowa. There is no way these people should be allowed to conduct the first caucus in 2024 after this.

I wrote a piece for The New York Times on Sunday describing how Iowa and New Hampshire could be dislodged from their ridiculous and anachronistic perches. Mine is a terrific plan, I must say, although the DNC will never have the stones to do it. Or so I thought when I wrote it. Now, maybe it has a chance.

Caucuses suck. They aren’t “democracy in action.” Democracy in action is a person standing in a voting booth wrestling with his or her conscience and pulling a lever. It’s secret. The secret ballot is the essence of democracy. And, with today’s threats, that ballot needs to be on paper, and counted by hand, to preserve that essence.