Iowa Town Searches for Missing Girls

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Two cousins, ages 8 and 10, went missing this weekend in Evansdale, Iowa, sparking a massive search by police and hundreds of local volunteers. The girls’ bikes were found abandoned along with a bag they’d been carrying on a trail near a lake, which is being dragged Monday. Though their grandmother fears the girls were abducted, police have not issued an AMBER alert, because “no person ... was seen, and we have no vehicle that was described,” the county’s chief deputy explained. A $5,000 reward has been offered by an anonymous person for any information that might help locate the girls.