iPhone 5s Sells Out

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Denver Post
It’s almost like Apple likes playing hard to get. Despite massive shipments of the world’s most coveted new gadget, numerous retail stores across the U.S. reported selling out of the iPhone 5s on Saturday. The latest version of Apple’s blockbuster gadget hit stores Friday, and despite record online pre-orders, numerous stores are reporting shortages of the new phone. “Before we were even scheduled to open, we were pretty much out,” said Eric Rayburn, a worker at a Sprint store in Phoenix. The new 5s model has received some initial criticism from critics for its new mapping-application features. Apple released a statement Friday assuring customers it would seek a “cloud-based solution” to solve the application’s glitches.