iPod On Its Death Bed

Apple may be ready to hit the next song. Once a cash cow for the company, the iPod suffered a 52 percent decline in sales during the holiday season when compared to the previous year and sales have been decreasing regularly since 2009. Just 6 million of them sold last quarter compared to 51 million iPhones and 26 million iPads. The candy-colored trademark MP3 players just aren’t holding their own, and Apple seems to know it, declining to release a new version last year. Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted, “All of us have known for some time that the iPod is a declining business.”