Iran Builds Cruise Missiles

Iran is really not pulling any punches. A day after it said it was sending warships to the Atlantic to sit off the coast of the United States, Tehran has announced the large-scale production of new cruise missiles that are capable of hitting targets in Israel and U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf. Iran’s growing arsenal is raising concerns, and the French envoy to the United Nations warned Tuesday that the country risks a military strike if it continues to develop its nuclear program.