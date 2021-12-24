Iran Calls Revolutionary War Games a Warning to Israel
‘WE WILL CUT OFF THEIR HANDS’
Amid rising concerns about Israeli plans to target Iranian nuclear sites, Iran’s military conducted the Revolutionary Guards’ war games in the Gulf. According to senior military commanders, the exercise, which concluded on Friday, was meant to send a warning to Israel. Guards chief General Hossein Salami sent a grim warning on state TV: “We will cut off their hands if they make a wrong move… The distance between actual operation and military exercises is only a change in the angles of launching the missiles.” Officials claim Iranian ballistic missiles have a range of 1,200 miles and can reach Israel and U.S. bases located in the country. The threat comes as Israel is threatening military action if Iran succeeds in reviving the nuclear deal it struck with the West in 2015 and that Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.