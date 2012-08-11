Iran Earthquake Leaves 180 Dead

CHEAT SHEET
A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck Iran Saturday, killing more than 180 people and leaving at least 1,300 near the city of Tabriz injured. Rescue efforts have been hindered by dead phone lines, according to reports. “The quake has created huge panic among the people,” one Tabriz resident told the BBC. Iranian officials say at least four villages have been completely destroyed, and that the death toll is likely to rise as the search for survivors continues.