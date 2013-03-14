Iran Floods Syria With Weapons

CHEAT SHEET
Iran is secretly stepping up its military support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, flooding the country with weapons, according to an exclusive report by Reuters. Iran’s increasing aid puts it in line with Russia as one of Syria’s strongest allies in an increasingly messy civil war and border battle with Turkey. The weapons sent to Syria are reportedly flown over Iraq, which appears to be turning the other way. A Western diplomat familiar with the conflict says Iran is now “playing now a crucial role” in Syria’s interminable war.