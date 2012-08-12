Iran Hospitals Overflow After Quake

CHEAT SHEET
Iranian hospitals have been deluged by the thousands of people injured in a pair of powerful earthquakes that rocked the country over the weekend. Officials estimate that more than 5,000 people were injured and 300 had died as a result of the disaster. More than 1,000 villages were affected by the earthquakes, which measured 6.4 and 6.3 in magnitude. Twenty villages were completely destroyed, according to the Red Crescent. The organization sent 100 ambulances, 1,100 aid workers, and 5,600 tents to help with relief efforts.