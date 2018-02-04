CHEAT SHEET

    Iran Jails ‘Nuclear Spy’ Accused of Selling Secrets to U.S.

    Raheb Homavandi/TIMA/Reuters

    Iranian authorities say they’ve nabbed a spy accused of selling information about the country’s nuclear program to the U.S. and a European country. The news was announced Sunday on the Iranian judiciary’s news website, which said the unnamed individual has been hit with a six-year prison term. No details were provided on the individual’s identity or nationality. The unnamed person met with U.S. and European agents nine times to pass on information about “sanctions and nuclear matters,” Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told the Mizan news website. He did not specify which European country was allegedly involved. The suspected spy allegedly received an unspecified amount of money for the information, which Dolatabadi said will be seized by authorities.

