Iran Makes Arrests Over the Shooting Down of Ukrainian Jet
Iran has made a number of arrests for the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board last week. It’s not yet clear how many people have been arrested or what their roles in the catastrophic accident were. State media reported a vague quote from judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili saying that “extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested.” The announcement followed an eruption of anger from Iranians last weekend over the downing of the jetliner and apparent attempts to cover-up the cause. Iran initially dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the plane, but admitted the accident three days later. Iran's president has called for a special court to be set up to investigate the incident. “This is not an ordinary case,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a televised speech Tuesday. “The entire the world will be watching this court.”