Report: Iran Missile Strike on Al-Asad Air Base Injured 11 U.S. Troops
Eleven U.S. troops were wounded in Iran's Jan. 8 missile attack on Iraq’s al-Asad air base after a U.S. strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, Defense One reports. The men were taken to hospitals in Kuwait and Germany—several for concussion treatment, according to a spokesman for the U.S. military command in Baghdad. Col. Myles Caggins also said the men were “still being assessed” and were being monitored in follow-up screenings out of an “abundance of caution.” “When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” he said. The report comes after officials stressed there were no casualties or serious injuries that resulted from Iran's retaliation strike after a U.S. strike near Baghdad’s airport killed Soleimani earlier this month.