Iran: No Sanctions Past 10 Years

An Iranian official said Wednesday that the country has a hard line against sanctions lasting more than 10 years, dismissing the idea that P5+1 powers might get them extended. “The UN Security Council’s resolution says clearly that the timeframe of agreement is 10 years, and Iran’s case will be closed in the Security Council after that,” the deputy foreign minister said. “If the U.S. and any other member of P5+1 say they want to adopt a new resolution after 10 years allowing sanctions to be re-imposed, it is the breach of Vienna agreement and has no credibility.” The remarks come after an address attacking U.S. foreign policy by Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday, during which attendees shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”