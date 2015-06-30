Iran Nuke Deadline Extended a Week

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama warned Iran on Tuesday that the country must stay within the framework for a nuclear deal the parties established earlier this year. If Iran disagrees, Obama warned, “That’s going to be a problem.” The U.S.-led coalition and Iran also extended the deadline for a nuclear deal to July 7, a full week after the original deadline. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last week that all sanctions on Iran must be lifted immediately after a deal is reached and balked at potential limits on nuclear research, while the U.S. has said sanctions would be lifted gradually and strict limits on Iranian nuclear research would be imposed.