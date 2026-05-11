Iran Reveals Demands That Triggered Trump’s Rage Post

Iran has unveiled the list of demands to end the war that it sent to President Donald Trump, which sparked one of his all-caps Truth Social outbursts.

The list submitted by Tehran includes demands for compensation for war damage sustained during the now 10-week conflict, as well as recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Iran is also demanding that the U.S. end its naval blockade of Iranian ports, lift sanctions against the country, guarantee no further attacks—including in Lebanon—and end the U.S. ban on Iranian oil sales, state media reported, via Reuters and The New York Times.

Trump appeared to fiercely reject the proposal in a Truth Social post shared during a frantic Mother’s Day posting spree on Sunday.

Donald Trump cannot claim victory in Iran while the Strait of Hormuz remains closed. Stringer/REUTERS

“I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called ‘Representatives.’ I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

Negotiations to end Trump’s deeply unpopular Middle East conflict have largely ground to a halt as Washington, D.C., and Tehran struggle to find any compromise.

Trump is highly unlikely to agree to pay Iran reparations linked to the war, nor support Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz—the largely closed-off passageway through which one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

The Trump administration has also said it will not come to the table unless Iran agrees to end its nuclear program to prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran, meanwhile, has insisted that talks about ending the war must happen first and has suggested delaying nuclear negotiations until a later date.

Last week, Axios reported that the White House had put forward a one-page, 14-point memorandum of understanding to Tehran in an attempt to negotiate an end to the conflict.

However, Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s foreign policy and national security committee, said the reported memo was “more of an American wish list than a reality.”

Trump continued his deranged attacks on Iran during Sunday’s rage-posting spree.

“For 47 years the Iranians have been ‘tapping’ us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country,” Trump wrote. “They will be laughing no longer!”

Trump has long insisted that the war in Iran will end soon and that many of its objectives have already been achieved.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who is said to have convinced Trump to join the planned Feb. 28 strikes against Iran—said in an interview with 60 Minutes that aired Sunday that the conflict is “not over.”

“There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that Iran supports. There are ballistic missiles that they still want to produce,” Netanyahu said. “Now, we’ve degraded a lot of it, but all of that is still there, and there’s work to be done.”