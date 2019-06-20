Iran Says Its Revolutionary Guard Shot Down a U.S. Drone

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has claimed it shot down a U.S. drone, according to the country’s state-run IRNA news agency.

The news comes amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran and fears of a confrontation in the region.

According to IRNA, the drone, identified by the Revolutionary Guard as a RQ-4 Global Hawk, was struck after entering Iranian airspace in Hormozgan province.

A spokesman for U.S. Central Command appeared to dispute Tehran's claim, however, telling the Associated Press: “There was no drone over Iranian territory.”