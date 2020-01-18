CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Iran to Send Black Boxes From Downed Plane to Ukraine
KYIV BOUND
Read it at AP News
Iran will send the black box flight records from the Ukrainian plane that was accidentally shot down last week back to Ukraine, officials said on Saturday. Experts from France, Canada, and the United States are expected to help analyze the data from the two black boxes on the Boeing 737-800, the head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization’s Accident Investigation Board, Hassan Rezaeifer, said. The boxes will be sent to Kyiv, the official added but could be sent to France if their efforts are “unsuccessful.” All 176 people aboard the Ukrainian International Airlines flight on Jan. 8 died after the Kyiv-bound plane was shot down minutes after taking off from Tehran. Iran has admitted to accidentally downing the passenger jet.