Iran: U.S. Military Assets on 72-Hour Standby for Strike, Says Report

The Pentagon has placed U.S. military assets on a 72-hour standby for a strike on Iran, according to Newsweek, suggesting a strike could still happen over the next few days. The situation between Iran and the U.S. is getting increasingly volatile—Donald Trump abruptly canceled a strike on Iran on Thursday, which was called for in response to Iran shooting down an American drone earlier that day. Following Trump’s change of heart, the Newsweek report suggests a U.S. strike may be delayed rather than canceled. A Pentagon official confirmed the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf has been mobilized for a possible strike.