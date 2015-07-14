Iran: We Won

Iran declared it won the decade-long struggle with the West to rein in its nuclear program after it signed an agreement with the U.S. and five world powers Tuesday. “To our neighbours: Do not be deceived by the propaganda of the warmongering Zionist regime. #Iran & its power will translate into your power,” President Hassan Rouhani tweeted. During a state TV address, Rouhani said Iran had achieved all of its objectives through negotiations. “All the sanctions, even arms embargoes and missile-related sanctions… would all be lifted,” he said. Fars, the state-run news agency, reports that Rouhani boasted that “Iran will only be placed under certain limited arms deal restrictions for five years.” Fars continued: “Iran will inject gas into its highly advanced IR8 centrifuge machines, continue its nuclear research and development, and keep its Arak Heavy Water Facility and Fordo and Natanz enrichment plants under the agreement.” Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif called the deal "not a ceiling but a solid foundation." "We must now begin to build on it," he wrote on Twitter.
