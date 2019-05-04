Iran’s parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani said on Saturday the country would continue with its low-level uranium enrichment program to stay true to its nuclear deals with world powers, according to Reuters. The move is in direct defiance of an announcement by the United States on Friday that it would continue to work to thwart Iran’s capabilities. The U.S. ended its sanction waiver on May 2, which allowed Iran to evade a 300-kg limit on the amount of low-enriched uranium it can store under the nuclear deal at its main nuclear facility of Natanz, Reuters reported. The new move will also end a waiver on sanctions that have until now allowed Iran to ship enrichment products to Oman for heavy storage.