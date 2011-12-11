Iran Won't Return U.S. Drone

CHEAT SHEET
Iran said it will not return a U.S. drone aircraft that it says it shot down last week, the country's top generals said. "No nation welcomes other countries' spy drones in its territory," said Gen. Hossein Salami, deputy commander of the Armed Forces. "And no one sends back the spying equipment and its information back to the country of origin." Tehran released a video of the drone Thursday, but U.S. officials have not confirmed that it is an American unmanned plane. But the Pentagon said it was missing a drone that was involved in reconnaissance in Afghanistan.