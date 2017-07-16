CHEAT SHEET
    Iranian President’s Brother Charged with Financial Crimes

    Hossein Fereydoun, the brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, was arrested and charged on Sunday with financial crimes, the country’s judiciary said. “Multiple investigations have been conducted regarding this person, also other people have been investigated, some of whom are in jail,” a judiciary spokesman said. “Yesterday, bail was issued for him but because he failed to secure it he was referred to prison.” Fereydoun is a key adviser to his brother, and has been under investigation since last year.

