Iranians Protest Acid Attacks on Women

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the historic city of Isfahan on Wednesday to protest acid attacks on women. Those attacks had coincided with the passage of a law designed to protect those who correct people they deem to be acting in an “un-Islamic” manner. Attackers often claim their victims are not adhering to strict Islamic dress codes. Local officials said eight or nine women had been attacked over the past three weeks by men on motorcycles who splashed them with acid in Isfahan, the country’s chief tourist destination. Some victims were blinded or disfigured. Critics have long accused Iranian authorities of playing down episodes that could embarrass leaders rather than investigating the cases. The demonstrations seemed to have been initiated on social media.
