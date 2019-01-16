Iran’s Press TV Claims One of Its Journalists Has Been Detained in Missouri
Iran’s state-run news network Press TV has claimed one of its anchors has been arrested in the U.S. for “unspecified reasons.” The network says U.S.-born Marzieh Hashemi was detained upon arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in Missouri on Sunday, and was then transferred by the FBI to a detention facility in Washington, D.C. According to the state-owned network, Hashemi was in the U.S. to visit her ailing brother and other family members. Her daughter claims Hashemi told her she had been handcuffed, had her hijab forcibly removed, and was photographed without her headscarf when she arrived at the detention center. Press TV also claims she was only offered only pork as meal, forbidden under Islamic law, and has been denied bread or halal meat. None of these claims have been independently verified and the FBI has yet to comment.