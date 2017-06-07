Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Blames Saudi Arabia for Attacks

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard blamed Saudi Arabia for Wednesday morning’s twin attacks in Tehran that killed at least 12 people. ISIS immediately claimed responsibility for the assaults by suicide bombers and gunmen on the Iranian parliament and mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini. The Sunni Muslim terror group has regularly threatened Iran, a Shiite Muslim country. But Sunni-led Saudi Arabia has long been blamed for supporting militants who oppose Iran and its surrogates across the Middle East and Sunni terror groups around the world. “Let there be no doubt that we will take revenge for today’s attacks in Tehran, on terrorists, their affiliates, and their supporters,” said Brig. Gen. Hossein Salami, the deputy chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, in a statement to state media. “This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the U.S. president [Donald Trump] and the [Saudi] backward leaders who support terrorists. The fact that Islamic State has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack,” a Guards statement said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED