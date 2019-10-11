CHEAT SHEET
Iran's State Media Claims Oil Tanker Struck by Two Missiles
An Iranian-owned oil tanker was struck by two missiles in the Red Sea early Friday, Iran’s state television has claimed. The tanker was reportedly set on fire by the blast and leaked a substantial volume of crude oil. The purported attack happened about 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The incident follows strikes on Saudi oil installations in September and summer attacks on tankers in the Gulf. The United States blamed those attacks on Iran, which denied any role.