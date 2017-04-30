Iran’s Supreme Leader Blasts President over Detente Policy

CHEAT SHEET
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei blasted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over his policy of engagement with the western world. Rouhani is up for re-election next month, and has faced stiff opposition from those in Khamenei’s camp over his support for the Iran nuclear agreeement, among other policies. “Some say since we took office the shadow of war has been faded away. This is not correct,” Khamenei said in a criticism of Rouhani for saying his initiatives have lowered the chances of a war. “It’s been people’s presence in the political scene that has removed the shadow of war from the country.”