    Iraq Gives U.S. Troops From Syria Four Weeks to Leave

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    VIA REUTERS

    U.S. troops who are moved from Syria to Iraq have will be allowed to stay for just four weeks, the Iraqi government has said. Around 1,000 U.S. troops are scheduled to be moved from northern Syria to western Iraq where they will continue to fight ISIS, according to the Pentagon. Iraq’s defense minister, Najah al-Shammari, said Wednesday that the U.S. troops only have permission to “transit” through Iraq—not to stay—and will have to leave within four weeks of their arrival. The defense minister spoke after meeting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who is in Baghdad to discuss the presence of the U.S. troops.

    Read it at Washington Post