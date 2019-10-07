CHEAT SHEET
Death Toll From Iraq Anti-Government Protests Passes 100
More than 100 people have been killed and thousands injured during six days of anti-government protests in Iraq. An Iraqi interior ministry spokesman confirmed an investigation has been opened into how so many protesters have been shot dead during the unrest. Twelve more anti-government demonstrators were killed Sunday in Baghdad, The Guardian reports. Saad Maan, the ministry spokesman, claimed security forces didn’t confront the protesters and suggested that “malicious hands” were behind targeting protesters and members of the government security forces. However, protesters and journalists say they have witnessed security forces firing on demonstrators and some say snipers were targeting them. Maan said 104 people had been killed and more than 6,100 wounded.