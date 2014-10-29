Iraqi Kurdish Fighters Entering Kobani

CHEAT SHEET
At least 150 Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters have arrived by land and air in Turkey, from where they will cross into Syria to battle ISIS militants who have been laying siege to the town of Kobani for weeks. The Peshmerga are expected to be in Kobani, a mostly Kurdish community, by Wednesday. Turkey agreed to their deployment after refusing to allow Turkish Kurds to cross the border to fight, a stance criticized by Western allies. The Peshmerga could make a big difference in the fight for Kobani. The U.S.-led coalition has been bombarding ISIS fighters with airstrikes in and around the town, slowing the jihadists’ six-week drive to conquer it.