Iraqi Official: Two-Thirds of Mosul Old City Taken from ISIS

Read it at AFP
The Iraqi military has re-taken two-thirds of Mosul’s Old City from ISIS militants, a top official said Sunday. Lt. Col. Salam al-Obeidi told AFP that “65 to 70 percent of the Old City has been liberated,” and forces only have less than a square kilometer left to conquer. Obeidi added that just “a few hundred” ISIS militants were left. Earlier this month, according to officials, ISIS fighters blew up a mosque in the city where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi first declared the caliphate in 2014.