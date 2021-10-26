Ireland Baldwin Slams Candace Owens for Cheap Attack on Alec After ‘Rust’ Shooting

CHEAT SHEET
Candace Owens was one of the right-wingers who piled on to attack Alec Baldwin after he accidentally shot dead a cinematographer on the set of his new movie. And his daughter was not happy about it. Model Ireland Baldwin took to Instagram to decry Owens’ schadenfreude over the tragedy, calling the pundit “the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across” for leveraging a woman’s death to attempt to make political points. “I respect people’s opinions... but if you support these absolute clowns... please don’t follow me any more,” Baldwin told her followers. The Daily Mail reports that the pair had a private conversation after the tirade, with Baldwin posting a DM in which she thanked Owens for that dialogue.