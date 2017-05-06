Ireland Investigating Stephen Fry for Blasphemy

Authorities in Ireland are reportedly investigating Stephen Fry to determine whether comments he made on television warrant blasphemy charges. The Irish Independent reports that the investigation dates back to an interview Fry did on RTE’s “The Meaning of Life” in 2015. When asked what he’d say to God if he could, Fry said: “How dare you create a world in which there is such misery? It's not our fault? It's not right. It's utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?” The comments struck a chord with a member of the public, who promptly phoned police to inquire about whether such remarks were in violation of a 2009 law on blasphemy. Anyone found in violation of the 2009 law faces a fine of up to €25,000. In comments to the Irish Independent, the complainant – who spoke on condition of anonymity – said he was recently contacted by a detective over the matter and told the investigation would need more details. The report also cited a source in law enforcement who confirmed that an investigation had been opened into the matter. It was not immediately clear why the investigation was renewed more than two years after the complaint was filed.
