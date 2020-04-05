Irish Prime Minister Restarts Medical Career to Help Coronavirus Patients

Read it at The Irish Times
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has restarted his medical career to help with the surge of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, The Irish Times reported on Sunday. Varadkar studied medicine at Trinity College in Dublin and was a general practitioner until he embarked on a career in politics. Varadkar rejoined the medical register to work with the Health Service Executive every week and conduct phone assessments for those who believe they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, the Times reports. Varadkar’s husband, father, mother, and two sisters all work in medical services.