Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star, Dies at Age 53
The Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, known internationally for his roles in Life of Pi, Jurassic World, and Slumdog Millionaire, died Wednesday, at age 53. One of India’s best-known and most beloved actors, Khan revealed in March 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine tumor. Earlier this week, he was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai with a colon infection, his representatives said. Born in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan, Khan rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in Slumdog Millionaire, which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTAs. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers.”