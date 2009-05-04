Is Condi Smarter Than a 4th Grader?

Condi may know how to expertly answer questions from White House journalists and senators, but she recently faced one of her toughest questioners yet: a fourth grader. After she spoke at the Jewish Primary Day School (her first public appearance since leaving office) Condi was asked softball questions, such as, ‘What skill did she want to be best known for?’ Then, one student asked: ‘What did she think about what President Obama’s administration was saying about the methods the Bush administration had used to get information from detainees?’ Rice didn’t miss a beat in her response, saying that Bush would not have authorized anything illegal. “Let me just say that President Bush was very clear that he wanted to do everything he could to protect the country,” Rice said. “After September 11, we wanted to protect the country. But he was also very clear that we would do nothing, nothing, that was against the law or against our obligations internationally.”
