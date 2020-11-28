CHEAT SHEET
Is Deep-Fried Turkey the Culprit in Fire That Destroyed 3 Homes?
An attempt to deep-fry a turkey may be the culprit in a Thanksgiving Day fire that destroyed three homes in New Bedford, Massachusetts, and put one woman in the hospital. Maui Carvalho told WBZ the blaze started on her neighbor’s deck. “He says he was cooking the deep-fried turkey and the propane tank exploded. I heard the explosion, but I thought it was thunder.” Carvalho escaped, along with two dozen other residents of the three homes, but one woman was seriously injured. Every year, before Thanksgiving, safety officials warn Americans against trying to deep-fry the bird, noting the danger of explosions that can spew flames into the air.