Is This the Coolest World Leader of All Time?

There has been perhaps no moment in Finland’s recent history more important than now as the country—which shares an 830-mile border with Russia—edges closer to NATO membership. So the country’s 36-year-old prime minister, Sanna Marin, can be forgiven for letting her hair down with friends, as she apparently did over the weekend, according to a now viral video of her partying like it was 2019.

Marin is seen in a leaked video having what most thirtysomething successful people might consider a normal weekend. But because she is a world leader, calls for her to resign over her dance moves have been growing. One critic posted the video of her weekend antics on Twitter with an invitation to step down. “This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool... maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks.”

Another said she should be spending less time on the dance floor and more time solving the country’s problems, writing: “Finland is suffering from record high electricity prices, lack of health care & elderly care professionals and this is how our leader is spending her time!”

It isn’t the first time Marin has been criticized for her after-hours activities. In December 2021, she made a public apology after going out clubbing until 4 a.m. despite having been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person.

In July, she was also lambasted by foes and celebrated by fans for attending a popular Finnish rock festival in a leather jacket and shorts. “Yes, ‘cool level’ may not be the best indicator of a prime minister’s job performance, but it sure doesn’t hurt. Finland’s Sanna Marin is setting a new bar,” wrote one supporter.

Most of the criticism has come from Finland’s conservative opposition, which likely can’t compete with the hip PM. One fan wrote that she was becoming a symbol of progression. “If we had always asked for permission from these conservatives, there would be no female prime ministers. Proud to show this video around to my friends and colleagues. The world and ‘acceptable values’ change.”