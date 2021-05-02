Is Rapper Blueface’s OnlyFans ‘Cult’ Exploiting Young Women?

Last fall, Blueface, a rapper best known for his hit song “Thotiana,” had a reality show idea. A spin on Oxygen’s controversial Bad Girls Club, he would invite a handful of young women into his home, film their every move for nearly a month and post the videos on OnlyFans—dubbing it Blue Girls Club.

For a $50 monthly subscription to his channel, viewers can watch the women repeatedly brawl with each other, party long into the night, and dance for the camera. While Blueface pockets the cash, the women’s payment comes mainly in the form of “exposure.”

Blueface, real name Johnathan Jamall Michael Porter, seems to have taken inspiration from fellow rapper Tyga, who made waves when he joined the subscription-based platform last September, teasing images of himself surrounded by women. “It’s a new platform where I can talk directly to my fans and give them exclusive music, pics, videos, and other BTS of my latest releases,” Tyga initially said. “They can really see more inside my life than ever before, and an intimate look of what I do every day. It’s ‘bout to be lit!”

But 24-year-old Blueface saw further potential: to house an entire show on OnlyFans. The poorly produced content never garnered too much attention outside his fan base until this week, when some social media users went so far as to liken him to R. Kelly after a portion of the latest episode was leaked outside the site.

“Ready to get tatted?” Blueface asks a room of sleeping women that he had flown out to his $1.3 million home in the quiet Los Angeles suburb of Chatsworth in early April. The cameraman pans around the room showing unmade bunk beds and clothes strewn around. “Tattoo or go home, which one is it?” he asks.

Social media quickly pounced on the clip—some jokingly referring to it as “Blueface Bootcamp,” but many were concerned about the rapper forcing women to get a tattoo that pays homage to him as a test of loyalty, likening it to a cult.

As the media firestorm grew, Blueface remained smug. “Sheesh who knew my lil old OnlyFans show would be so viral,” he tweeted, adding, “WTF is a cult.” As for the sleeping arrangements, he shrugged it off. “America’s Next Top Model was on bunk beds but y’all mad at me.”

“For those who are curious, my show is a 3-week series,” he later clarified. “I move women in from all over the US, fly them out to Cali, put them under one roof. I own 2 homes. I don’t stay there. I take care of all there [sic] financial needs while they are here. I promote there [sic] brands etc. We film all day, tune in.” He followed up the tweet by announcing a casting call for the next season.

But 23-year-old Zia, who participated in Blueface’s first show last year, issued a warning to any women interested in applying. “This could affect people mentally for a long time,” she told The Daily Beast. “I definitely think he is compromising the safety of a lot of young women, even outside the Blue Girls Club. I just think that they are in jeopardy.”

“I want all the girls to know who are signing up for this: you don’t have to do anything you don’t want to do,” she continued. “If you say no, keep saying no. Just please try to be safe. Be smart about what you do and what you say.”

Zia mostly takes issue with the nearly daily physical fights that break out between the women, who throw hard jabs to the face, shove each other into walls, tackle other women to the ground, pull at hair, and scrape with nails. Chrisean Rock, who appeared in both seasons and is the first woman signed to Blueface’s label, had her tooth knocked out one night when Blueface’s former partner turned up to the house.

Zia said she never fought back when she was attacked by the other women because she’d previously decided to never get into an altercation due to her PTSD from when she was physically abused in the past. She claims that she heard Blueface remark about her, “How do you expect to come to Blue Girls Club and not expect to get hit?”

In a failed effort to tame the fights, Blueface made the basement the designated fighting zone, supplying the women with a pair of boxing gloves for when they wanted to duke it out. But the sudden flare-ups meant that fights were just as likely to break out on party buses, in bedrooms, or living rooms. If the fights did happen downstairs, the lack of headgear made the blows seem just as unsafe.

There are no seasoned professionals breaking up the constant fights, but rather Blueface’s family members, friends, and members of his personal team, many of whom can be seen laughing when trying to tear the women apart.

Irie, who appeared on the first season, admitted it was “scary” at first living in the house because everyone was “on edge,” and acknowledged that she understands where the concern is coming from.

But when pressed on the near constant physical violence, the 26-year-old claimed other shows could be considered worse because they make people “eat crazy things to win money.”

“Obviously, it’s bad girls, it’s not like ‘good girls club,’” she said. “We’re not going in there thinking that everyone’s going to be nice and sweet. We know that everyone’s going to go there with an attitude… Everyone had this kind of fighter spirit. It was supposed to be a challenging show, it wasn’t supposed to be something easy.”

Sevyn, who participated in the most recent season, claims that at one point Blueface did hire professional security guards to intervene when the women clashed. However, he allegedly fired the head of security when he “creeped” out the women, according to Sevyn.

Sevyn, 20, said the man would leer at the women when they danced and followed them around the house, but the final straw for her came when the women were having a private conversation. (The security head could not be reached for a response.)

“We were just talking girl talk, like stuff that we’ve done and nobody’s talking to him,” she told The Daily Beast. “He butts in the conversation and he’s yelling at me like, ‘Oh, what’s the nastiest thing you’ve done? Everybody be quiet.’ They called me ‘Little Baby’ because I’m supposed to be the most innocent one in the house. So, for him to put me on the spot about freaky things made me uncomfortable.”

After firing the head security member, Blueface’s friends and family members took over the job of breaking up the fights, Sevyn claimed.

According to all three women, the rapper didn’t have any sort of medical professional on staff in case a fight resulted in a serious injury, nor did he have any type of mental health counselor for the women to speak with.

Irie conceded that if Blueface is serious about making his OnlyFans show legit, he needs to hire professionals. “He should ship this out to a network so it has proper medical people on hand and a proper production crew, so they’re not getting in the way of fights and are safe,” she said.

“He definitely needs to get some kind of real security or some kind of team that’s been trained in keeping people safe,” Zia agreed. “For the first season, he was saying this is not like a fight club, it’s all about empowering women. But then season two, he’s saying he’s been in the gym so he could break up fights.”

“The way he’s doing it right now, I can’t support it,” Zia added. “I’m no longer affiliated with him because I do think what he’s doing is wrong.”

But Sevyn and Irie said they were happy to be on the show, noting the “clout” and exposure they gained. Their Instagram followings exploded, which led to other work, such as modeling and video vixen jobs.

In response to The Daily Beast’s lengthy request for comment on the allegations and apparent lack of safety measures on Blueface’s show, his manager Wack 100 said, “Last I checked R Kelly made them stay, he didn’t kick em out!”

Beyond the fighting, another staple of the OnlyFans show is highlighting the women dancing, sometimes in underwear, lingerie, topless, or fully nude. To audition for the show, they must submit an OnlyFans-type of video. While they don’t have to be naked, they are encouraged to be sexy. Both Zia and Sevyn said they were OK with dancing for the camera because they knew that was a large part of the show, but Zia said sometimes things went too far.

During one incident, Zia said she was making a video in the bathtub with two other house members. “I had my thong on, and I was shaking my booty, just doing my thing,” she said. “I was expecting bubbles in the tub, I was expecting a little bit more coverage, but it was empty.” She said while they were dancing, one of the girls attempted to pull her thong down, but she waved away her hand, claiming she was self-conscious.

Eventually, Zia’s thong came off and the video found its way onto Pornhub. Zia said she tried to get it taken down, but the questions in Pornhub’s content-removal request form were too complicated to answer, so she gave up. “It’s up there and some guy is making money off it, all because I’ve signed up for this thing,” she said. “There’s just a lot about it that I’m not happy about.”

When The Daily Beast reached out to Pornhub and made it aware of the video, it was promptly removed.

Regarding accusations that Blueface forced the women to get a tattoo of the Blue Girls Club logo, both Sevyn and Zia said it was technically optional. However, Zia said when she declined, she was pressured to get inked like the others, specifically by Blueface, who kept trying to change her mind.

“He’s like, ‘This tattoo makes you part of the team, you are part of the group, you are part of the Blue Girls,’” Zia said. “There’s hours and hours and hours of footage of me being part of the Blue Girls. I don’t need tattoos to prove that I’m part of the group. He wasn’t fooling me with that one, but he tried.”

Rose Adre, who was on the most recent season, claimed she was kicked out of the house because she refused to get a tattoo on the last day of filming. She went on Instagram Live to explain that despite her flight being booked by Blueface’s team for the next day, she was forced to buy her own Uber and a new flight home when she was sent packing.

She did not respond to The Daily Beast’s repeated requests for comment.

Blueface has claimed that his show is meant to be empowering for women, explaining “the purpose of the show is to develop these women by exercising their temper, attitude, patience, and composure.”

“I’m letting them use my platform as a second chance to chase their dreams without selling themselves to get by,” he said. “I’m not lookin’ to make money off these women from OnlyFans, but I would at least like to make back what I put in. At the end of the day I am a businessman.”

But Zia disagrees. “He said, ‘This is great for you, you’re getting a following. This is going to change your life.’ My life is basically the same. He did give me a following, but I worked for it. I made money off it with my OnlyFans that I put together. He didn’t tell me to put it together. He didn’t tell me how to do any of this. He just said, ‘Here’s your following, now get out.’”

“We were paid in followers and he just kept having us believe that this is a good thing. Honestly, I don’t want these followers from him.”

Pointing out that Blueface was accused by fans of molesting a stripper on his Instagram story by removing her thong without her consent while she was dancing, Zia said she is happy to lose the followers who support Blueface.

“I don’t want them following me if they think that’s OK,” she added.