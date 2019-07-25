Apparently, three’s company too in the Combs family.

On Wednesday night, Sean “Diddy” Combs was photographed with his rumored girlfriend, Lori Harvey, on a night out in Soho. The 22-year-old model is famous television personality Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. She has starred in a campaign for LA-based clothing brand Pretty Little Thing and graced the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. Her posse of BFFs includes Teyana Taylor, pop star Normani Kordei, and model Jasmine Sanders. Oh, and she also reportedly dated Diddy’s son, Justin Combs.

Late last year, Harvey and the younger Combs ignited gossip about their relationship status when Combs shaded her on Instagram for being papped with other guys. Months later, they hung out at Diddy’s Super Bowl party. Around the same time, however, Harvey was also linked to Trey Songz, Future, and millionaire race car driver Lewis Hamilton. The sought-after beauty even got a callout in Meek Mill’s 2018 song “Going Bad” (I got Lori Harvey on my wish list / That’s the only thing I want for Christmas). While the extent of Harvey and Combs’ relationship may never be revealed, the messy rumors are sure to affect father-son dynamics.

Harvey seems to have no qualms about being caught in what may be the most awkward love triangle in recent history. In the latest paparazzi shots of her and Diddy, she is flashing a toothy smile. The 49-year-old rapper, on the other hand, appears straight-faced and caught off guard. The would-be May-December couple has been fueling dating rumors since March, dining at Nobu in Malibu and attending a music festival in Miami, TMZ reports. Sources for Diddy have denied the rumors, claiming the pair are simply family friends, but the new photos of them—in matching striped outfits no less—will undoubtedly fan the flames.

In defense of the family friends theory, Harvey’s social media presence attests to her longstanding closeness with the Combs. When Diddy’s ex Kim Porter died last November, Harvey shared a heartfelt Instagram post calling her “Momma Kim” and thanking her for “always being so sweet and loving to me.” Diddy and Porter were together for 13 years and shared three children.

Nonetheless, Twitter was ablaze on Thursday with reactions to the confusing love triangle. Highlighting Diddy’s taken-aback expression in one of the photos, one person wrote, “Diddy look like damn you got me.” Another jokingly speculated, “Lori Harvey dumped Diddy’s son to become his stepmother.”

If these latest photos really are confirmation of the dating rumors, the Combs family is in for some uncomfortable holiday dinners—or one very dramatic episode of Family Feud.