Is the Next Big Drink a Rum Old-Fashioned?

The Cuba Libre is the king of rum cocktails, but is its reign as a best-seller under siege?

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the recent global popularity of the rum Old-Fashioned and the new rum cocktails popping up on bar menus.

Joining Wondrich and Rothbaum is Juan Coronado, category rum ambassador for Bacardi, who has bartended around New York and worked as cocktail innovator for celebrity chef José Andrés’s Think Food Group. Coronado called in from the rum route to discuss what drink trends he has recently spotted and what we can expect in the future.

Fix yourself a rum Old-Fashioned or a Cuba Libre, sit back and listen to this spirited conversation. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong