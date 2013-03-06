Is the Royal Baby a Girl?

CHEAT SHEET
Rumor has it the royal family may be expecting a little princess. The official word is that the gender of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s baby is still a secret, but Kate may have accidentally given fans a clue as to what color they’ll be painting the royal nursery. While in public Tuesday, Middleton thanked a supporter who gave her a teddy bear and was reportedly heard saying “I will take that for my d...” before catching herself. The alleged slip-up, of course, elated British tabloids, which blasted “It’s a Girl” headlines in Wednesday’s papers.