Is the Secret to the Perfect Cheeseburger From France?

In the perennial summer grilling debate of hot dogs vs. hamburgers, hands down July 4 goes to frankfurters. You can, of course, thank Nathan’s and its infamous eating contest for that win.

But putting aside that early season loss, the hamburger is really the overall winner—it has been able to climb from the humble grill grate to the menus of some of the most revered restaurants around the country. The simple formula of bun and patty has grown to include a dizzying array of permutations. (Foie Gras inside your burger? No problem.) While these high-priced novelty creations will come and go, a number of these new burgers will breakthrough and become standards.

For instance, the Camembert Burger, featured in Susan Herrmann Loomis’ new book French Grill, has a shot at such barbecue immortality. The big difference, of course, is that instead of cheddar (or, heaven forbid, American cheese) she uses the eponymous ooey-gooey French favorite and a garnish of sautéed apples and onions. While you may be scandalized by the idea of such a burger, the French are masters of cooking with cheese.

In this case, the camembert cheese “gives the burger a nutty, rich dimension,” Herrmann Loomis wrote in her book. “This is fantastic with hard apple cider or a microbrew.”

So this weekend if you’ re grilling or, better yet, attending a Bastille Day party, try making a batch of these cheeseburgers. Bon Appétit!

Camembert Burger

By Susan Herrmann Loomis

INGREDIENTS:

For the Burgers:

2 pounds Medium-fat ground beef

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

.5 tsp Ground allspice

.5 cup Firmly packed, flat-leaf parsley leaves, minced

1 Camembert (about 8 ounces), skin left on, cut into quarter-inch strips, which you cut in half crosswise

For the Apples and the Onions:

2 Tbsp Unsalted butter, more if needed

1 Tbsp Olive oil, more if needed

12 ounces Onions, trimmed and thinly sliced

Fine sea salt

4 medium (about 6 ounces) Flavorful apples, such as Pink Lady or Cox’s Orange Pippin, cored, peeled, and cut into a third of an inch sections

For the Finished Sandwich:

8 Hamburger buns

About .25 cup Mayonnaise (optional but delicious)

DIRECTIONS: