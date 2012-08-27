Isaac Approaches New Orleans

CHEAT SHEET
It’s been almost seven years to the day that Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, and now the Louisiana city is bracing itself for another potent storm. Tropical Storm Isaac is forecasted to grow into Category 2 hurricane overnight before making landfall Tuesday or early Wednesday, bringing 100mph winds and surges of up to 12 feet to coastal Mississippi and Louisiana—not as strong as Katrina, but still powerful enough to inflict severe damage. Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is canceling his planned speech at the Republican National Convention in order to stay behind and lead the storm response. Isaac has already left 62,000 people without power in South Florida.