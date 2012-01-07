Isaac Mizrahi Gets Married

CHEAT SHEET
Fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi announced Friday that he has married his boyfriend of six years, Arnold Germer. “We didn’t think we wanted to get married until they said we could in New York, and then it was like, 'We’re getting married!’ ” Mizrahi told Wendy Williams. Mizrahi said they were at a dinner party and their friends had outlined so many rules for the wedding that they were “terrified,” and decided to just go to City Hall and elope. “I think when it’s right, you know it,” Mizrahi said.