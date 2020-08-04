CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Isaias Upgraded to Category 1 Hurricane as It Heads for Carolinas
BATTERED
Read it at WXII 12
Isaias has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center as it approaches the Carolinas, where it is expected to make landfall Monday evening. The storm is expected to hit Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and batter North Carolina into Tuesday. The two states have declared a state of emergency in preparation for the approaching storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. Several North Carolina counties have issued tornado warnings until early Tuesday morning. The storm caused heavy rain along the Florida coast on Sunday and strengthened as it moved up the East Coast.