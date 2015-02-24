ISIS Abducts 90 Christians in Syria

CHEAT SHEET
ISIS forces have kidnapped at least 90 Christians from Syrian villages, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The abductions took place in a rural village near the town of Tel Tamr in the northeastern part of the country, the monitoring group said. ISIS reportedly seized the Assyrian Christians as they retreated during a Kurdish offensive. ISIS has targeted Christian communities many times during its gruesome reign of terror. Just a few days ago, ISIS released a video that appeared to show the beheading of 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians.