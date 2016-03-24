CHEAT SHEET
ISIS Brussels Attack Video Stars Donald Trump
A video released Thursday by a pro-ISIS media platform uses Donald Trump’s comments about the Brussels attack to illustrate the group’s success in attacking Europe. “Brussels was one of the great cities, one of the most beautiful cities of the world 20 years ago,” Trump says 30 seconds into the nine-minute clip. “It was amazing actually, and safe. And now it’s a horror show, an absolute horror show.” His final words echo in the video as it cuts to footage of ISIS fighters and operations overlaid by a fight song. “[The] Quran has decided waging jihad against the disbelievers until they give jizyah [tax] willingly while they are humbled, and the Islamic State has asked them to give it but they refused,” the narrator says in Arabic. It accuses “crusade jets,” including Belgian ones, of bombing ISIS territories. The new video, supposedly produced by Al Battar media, includes footage of the Paris gunmen first released after the November attack there, but doesn’t appear to show new footage of any of the Brussels suspects.
—Katie Zavadski