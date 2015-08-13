ISIS Fighters Pray Before Raping Girls

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The New York Times
ISIS fighters rape children as young as 12, bookending the assault with prayer, The New York Times reports in a harrowing exposé on the self-declared Islamic State’s sex trade. The promise of religiously permitted sex slaves also serves as a recruitment tool for men from conservative societies, where they would otherwise be forbidden from sex until marriage. Interviews with more than 20 women kidnapped by ISIS also reveal that the terror group’s assault on the Yazidi minority was carefully planned in advance, with buses ready to transport female slaves after they were separated from their families.